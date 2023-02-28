Korn Ferry Tour Championship moving to French Lick in 2024

A big announcement was made Tuesday surrounding the future of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
Officials said that the tournament would be moving to the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana in 2024.
In 2023, the tournament will still be held at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana.
United Leasing & Finance will remain the presenting sponsor of the tournament, officials said during Tuesday's announcement.
“We are looking forward to our partnership with French Lick Resort and working with their team of great people,” said United Leasing & Finance Executive Chairman Ronald D. Romain. “While we have certainly enjoyed our years at Victoria National, I am very pleased and excited to announce this new partnership with Steve Ferguson, Joseph Vezzoso, and Dave Harner from the French Lick Resort organization. The Pete Dye Course is a world-class venue, and I am anxious to see how Korn Ferry Tour players navigate their way around this difficult golf course."
Tuesday's announcement was made during a live press conference that started at 2 p.m.
You can hear all about the announcement and watch a recap of that press conference in the video on this article.