The Empire State Greys hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning to defeat the Evansville Otters 6-4 Saturday night at Bosse Field.
Evansville was an out away from escaping the eighth inning but the Greys’ Jordan Scott launched the game-winning three-run home run over the left field wall.
Braden Scott made his return to Evansville on the mound. The Otters’ starter pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just four hits and two runs with eight strikeouts. He retired the first nine batters of the game.
The Otters took an early lead in the 2nd inning. Jeffrey Baez led off with a base hit before Jomar Reyes doubled to score Baez.
Bryan Rosario knocked in the second run of the inning by running out an infield base hit.
The Otters extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning when Josh Broughton launched a two run homer 347 feet over the left field wall.
Broughton has two home runs in his first three games as an Otter.
Empire State cut the four-run lead in half on a two-out two-RBI double in the sixth inning.
A solo home run in the seventh inning trimmed the lead to one before the eighth inning three-run home run gave Empire State the lead.
Evansville stranded five runners over the final four innings including two in scoring position in the eighth inning.
Reyes led the Otters’ offense with two doubles and reached all four times to the plate. Noah Myers extended his season-long hit streak to 13 games.
Late homers doom Otters
