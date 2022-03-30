 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lubbehusen Stepping Down as Tecumseh Girls Head Coach

  • 0
Tecumseh Girls State Champs
Joe Downs

After eight seasons, Adam Lubbehusen decided to go out on top, resigning as head coach of the Tecumseh girls basketball team three weeks after bringing home the program's first state title.

Lubbehusen, who finishes with a 115-75 record at Tecumseh, won four sectional championships, led the Braves to their first state title earlier this month. Tecumseh beat Lafayette Central Catholic, 60-53, in the Class A championship.

Lubbehusen, who is married with four children, cited spending more time with his family as the reason for stepping down.

Recommended for you