Lubbehusen Stepping Down as Tecumseh Girls Head Coach

After eight seasons, Adam Lubbehusen decided to go out on top, resigning as head coach of the Tecumseh girls basketball team three weeks after bringing home the program's first state title.
Lubbehusen, who finishes with a 115-75 record at Tecumseh, won four sectional championships, led the Braves to their first state title earlier this month. Tecumseh beat Lafayette Central Catholic, 60-53, in the Class A championship.
Lubbehusen, who is married with four children, cited spending more time with his family as the reason for stepping down.