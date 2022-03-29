Maners Named New Jasper Girls Basketball Head Coach

After six season's at the helm of Princeton Community High School, Brittany Maners was named the new head coach for the Jasper girls basketball team Monday.
Maners went 53-53 with the Tigers, posting winning seasons in three of her six years at Princeton. Before that, Maners served as head coach at Evansville Central High School for four seasons, where she won three sectional crowns. Overall, Maners has a record of 140-67 in nine seasons as a head coach.
Maners replaces Jessica Mehringer recently stepped down after five seasons with the Wildcats, where she went 47-51.