Mater Dei Alum Owen Making Most of His Spring Opportunities

When Hunter Owen has had his name called, he’s made the most of the opportunity.
For the second straight game in which he’s played, Owen provided late-game heroics; that is, if “heroics” can apply to a Spring Training game with no bearing on the actual standings. After delivering a game-tying home run on Wednesday, Owen provided a walk-off home run to propel the Pirates to a 2-1 win over the Twins on Friday at LECOM Park.
For Owen, every inning on the diamond stands as an audition to make his way back to Pittsburgh.
“I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity I get whether it’s late in the game or I’m starting,” Owen said. “I think a lot of it goes back to how I finished last year at [Triple-A] Indianapolis, as far as my approach at the plate and staying convicted to that, so I think I’ve done a good job of that recently.”
Owen steadily climbed through the Pirates' system after being drafted in the 25th round of the 2016 Draft out of Indiana State, sipping on a brief cup of coffee in May. He had five plate appearances last season, but didn’t reach base. He wouldn’t play with the Pirates the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old had 20 homers last season for Triple-A Indianapolis, but with a wRC+ of 98, he graded out as below league average. Should Owen make the necessary adjustments in the Minors, there’s the possibility that he’ll be able to crank one in a game of meaning.
"I'm happy for Hunter Owen,” said manager Derek Shelton. “That's two homers in the last two games that he's played. Took a good swing and I think you're happy for the kid that he took a good swing."
With Owen’s walk-off coming in a Spring Training game, the sequence that followed was a tad awkward, if not mildly hilarious.
Owen rounded the bases as if it was a standard home run. Some fans celebrated as if the Pirates had walked it off at PNC Park. Other fans provided golf claps. A small contingent of players greeted Owen as he crossed home plate, but the typical accoutrement of a 10-gallon Gatorade jug or spraying water bottles was missing. Heck, a large chunk of the roster was missing, having departed following their playing time. The comedy lay in the endeavor’s clunkiness.