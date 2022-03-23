 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mater Dei Alums Eickhoff, Owen Deliver for Pirates

  • 0
Jerad Eickhoff
Joe Downs

It's still early in Major League Baseball's spring fling, however a pair of Mater Dei alums came up clutch for the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon against Detroit.

Jerad Eickhoff once again delivered on the hill, tossing 1 1/3 innings of shutout work, allowing just one hit, while striking out a batter. The Olney Central College alum has yet to allow a run in 4-plus innings of relief work this spring.

Hunter Owen came off the bench as a late-inning replacement at third base and hit a solo home run, his first of the season.

The Pirates ended up tying the Tigers 6-6.

Recommended for you