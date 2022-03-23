Mater Dei Alums Eickhoff, Owen Deliver for Pirates

It's still early in Major League Baseball's spring fling, however a pair of Mater Dei alums came up clutch for the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon against Detroit.
Jerad Eickhoff once again delivered on the hill, tossing 1 1/3 innings of shutout work, allowing just one hit, while striking out a batter. The Olney Central College alum has yet to allow a run in 4-plus innings of relief work this spring.
Hunter Owen came off the bench as a late-inning replacement at third base and hit a solo home run, his first of the season.
The Pirates ended up tying the Tigers 6-6.