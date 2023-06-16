 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Mater Dei's Goebel leads big Southern Indiana class into HOF

  • Updated
  • 0
GOEBEL KNIGHT
Joe Downs

If there was any doubt about Southern Indiana's impact on the rich history of Hoosier State high school football, it was cleared up today, with seven local legends getting the call to the hall.

Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel leads the 2023 induction class of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, a class that fittingly includes his longtime defensive coordinator Darin Knight.

Goebel, who is already in the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame, has spent a half century on the Wildcats sidelines, the past 27 years as head coach, leading Mater Dei to two state championships, including last November's title clinching win over Andrean.

As for Knight, he's spent the past 30 years building one of the toughest defenses in Indiana.

Others going in include former Harrison great and NFL star linebacker Kevin Hardy. North grad, Notre Dame star and NFL veteran Deke Cooper.Bosse grad John Elliot, who coached at both the high school and college level for 42 years. Back on Evansville's west side, former longtime assistant Tim Shipp made the grade. And last, but certainly not least, former Jasper head coach Tony Ahrens will be going into the hall, as well.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you