Mater Dei's Goebel leads big Southern Indiana class into HOF

If there was any doubt about Southern Indiana's impact on the rich history of Hoosier State high school football, it was cleared up today, with seven local legends getting the call to the hall.
Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel leads the 2023 induction class of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, a class that fittingly includes his longtime defensive coordinator Darin Knight.
Goebel, who is already in the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame, has spent a half century on the Wildcats sidelines, the past 27 years as head coach, leading Mater Dei to two state championships, including last November's title clinching win over Andrean.
As for Knight, he's spent the past 30 years building one of the toughest defenses in Indiana.
Others going in include former Harrison great and NFL star linebacker Kevin Hardy. North grad, Notre Dame star and NFL veteran Deke Cooper.Bosse grad John Elliot, who coached at both the high school and college level for 42 years. Back on Evansville's west side, former longtime assistant Tim Shipp made the grade. And last, but certainly not least, former Jasper head coach Tony Ahrens will be going into the hall, as well.