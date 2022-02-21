Medina Spirit Officially Disqualified From Kentucky Derby; Bob Baffert Fined $7,500

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Medina Spirit Officially Disqualified From Kentucky Derby; Bob Baffert Fined $7,500

  • Updated
  • 0
Medina Spirit

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has announced its official rulings on Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby win.

After taking first place in the May 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit reportedly failed a post-race drug test.

The KHRC ruled Monday that Medina Spirt had been disqualified from the 2021 Kentucky Derby race after lab testing showed betamethasone in the horse's blood.

Another ruling made by the KHRC's Board of Stewards said that a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine had been issued for trainer Bob Baffert.

Baffert is legally allowed to appeal that decision, and a statement released by Attorney Clark Brewster says that's exactly what will happen.

“This ruling represents an egregious departure from both the facts and the law, but the numerous public statements by KHRC officials over the last several months have made perfectly clear that Bob Baffert’s fate was decided before we ever sat down for a hearing before the three stewards, one of whom is directly employed by Churchill Downs as the racing director at Turfway Park," the statement from Brewster said in part. "We will appeal, and we will prevail when the facts and rules are presented to detached, neutral decisionmakers."

With Medina Spirit's disqualification as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun the bay colt now takes the 1st place spot.

The rulings issued on Monday follow a Feb. 14 appearance by Baffert and Zedan Racing before the KHRC Board of Stewards.

You can view the two rulings from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission here and here.

