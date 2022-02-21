Medina Spirit Officially Disqualified From Kentucky Derby; Bob Baffert Fined $7,500

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has announced its official rulings on Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby win.
After taking first place in the May 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit reportedly failed a post-race drug test.
The KHRC ruled Monday that Medina Spirt had been disqualified from the 2021 Kentucky Derby race after lab testing showed betamethasone in the horse's blood.
Another ruling made by the KHRC's Board of Stewards said that a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine had been issued for trainer Bob Baffert.
Baffert is legally allowed to appeal that decision, and a statement released by Attorney Clark Brewster says that's exactly what will happen.
“This ruling represents an egregious departure from both the facts and the law, but the numerous public statements by KHRC officials over the last several months have made perfectly clear that Bob Baffert’s fate was decided before we ever sat down for a hearing before the three stewards, one of whom is directly employed by Churchill Downs as the racing director at Turfway Park," the statement from Brewster said in part. "We will appeal, and we will prevail when the facts and rules are presented to detached, neutral decisionmakers."
With Medina Spirit's disqualification as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun the bay colt now takes the 1st place spot.
The rulings issued on Monday follow a Feb. 14 appearance by Baffert and Zedan Racing before the KHRC Board of Stewards.
You can view the two rulings from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission here and here.