Members of Wabash Valley College archery program participate in national tournament

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEVV) — Members of a local college archery team recently participated in a national competition.
Eight archers from Wabash Valley College's archery program took part in the highly competitive USA Archery Collegiate Target Nationals at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, from May 18 to May 21.
Over 400 archers competed in the event. Archers on the roster from WVC included Clay Dempsey, Jalyn Shoemaker, Sara Harrell, Zeppelyn Fiala, Carter Carpenter, Makenzie Provines, Matthew Steward, and Cade Maschino.
The tournament in Georgia included qualification rounds in different categories, head-to-head elimination rounds, and team competitions.
Medals earned by WVC's archery program members include one gold medal and several bronze medals. Out of all 43 schools competing at the event, Wabash Valley College secured an impressive 8th place.
You can see some photos from the event provided by WVC below.