Memorial, Forest Park win early, lose late on Indiana baseball's "Regional Saturday"

Forest Park Baseball
Joe Downs

The Tecumseh baseball team emerged as the lone survivor on the Indiana high school baseball's "Regional  Saturday.

Defending 4A state champion Jasper dropped a hard-fought 5-2 decision to New Albany in the regional semifinals at Ruxer Field in Jasper.

The Memorial Tigers downed Vincennes Lincoln in the 3A regional semifinals 6-2 Saturday morning at League Stadium in Huntingburg. However, the Tigers fell in the regional title game Saturday night to Silver Creek 7-1.

In the 2A's at Bosse Field in Evansville, Forest Park beat defending state champion Providence in extra innings 9-6 Saturday afternoon. However, after jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead on Linton-Stockton, only to fall late, 5-4.

And finally, in the 1-A's at Loogootee, Tecumseh became the lone team to advance to next week's semi-states, hammering New Washington 11-1 in the regional semifinals, then beat Barr-Reeve 4-1 in the regional title game.

