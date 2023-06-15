Memorial High School names new Director of Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Memorial High School in Evansville has named a new athletics director.
Memorial High School on Thursday announced Chad Dockery as its next Director of Athletics.
As Director of Athletics, Dockery will oversee all aspects of Memorial's athletic program, which is comprised of 19 Varsity sports and boasts 25 team IHSAA state championships.
Dockery is no stranger to Memorial as a 1995 graduate himself. After graduation, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in history from USI, then a master's degree in teaching from the University of Phoenix. He's been coaching and working in different roles in athletics and education for 26 years, and comes to Memorial from Plainfield High School in Plainfield, Indiana.
Dockery replaces Matthew Weber, who announced in May that he is stepping down.
Dockery will assume his new duties on July 1.