Middle innings sink Screaming Eagles

After matching Murray State run for run through the early innings, the University of Southern Indiana baseball team stumbled to an 11-4 Saturday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky. USI's record falls to 7-12, while Murray State improves to 9-10.
Trailing 4-1 in the fourth inning, USI rallied for three runs to tie the game up. The Eagles scored on a sacrifice fly by junior catcher Parker Stroh, followed by an RBI-single by junior right fielder Steven Molinet, then senior center fielder Evan Kahre tied it up at 4 on a fielder's choice.
The rest of the game would belong to Murray State as the Racers took the lead for good with one in the bottom of the fourth, two in the fifth, and four in the sixth to seal the 11-4 final.
USI will look to avoid a weekend sweep as the series concludes Sunday with a noon first pitch.