Mighty Oaks make major moves in athletic program

In the past few years, the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana have taking turns making splashes with major moves and facility improvements. However, today it was Oakland City University's turn in the spotlight with a major announcement of their own.
This afternoon at the Johnson Center, University president Ron Dempsey and director of athletics T-Ray Fletcher announced that the school will be undertaking an initiative to improve athletic facilities on campus. Including a new baseball stadium, a new tennis facility, as well as much-needed improvements to the Mighty Oaks basketball arena at the Johnson Center.
However, the biggest news was the announcement was the return of college football to southern Indiana for the first time in a quarter of a century, as OCU will add "sprint football" for the 2023 fall season.
Sprint football is the same as regular football, only with a weight limit of 178 pounds. The team's new head coach Todd Miller hopes Oakland City University will become a place for local players to take their games to the next level.
"My priority is the state of Indiana," says Miller. "Southern Indiana, to be exact. You get to far north, it's going to be hard to get those kids down here. But Louisville is big. I've recruited Kentucky a lot in my career, because I've had two stints over there in eastern Kentucky. So southern Indiana and Kentucky is going to be huge for us."
The Mighty Oaks is also adding tracking and field and marching band to their program, as well.