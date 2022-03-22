Montgomery Prepares to Grind His Way to "the Show"

With Major League Baseball's lockout over and spring training underway, the hopes of many minor leaguers of one day reaching "the Show" are re-invigorated, including the Tri-State's hottest prospect, Huntingburg native Colson Montgomery.
"It's been crazy," says Huntingburg native and Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery.
From a state championship, to the Major League Draft Combine, the draft itself, then become the toast of the Windy City, the last June was a whirlwind for Southridge alum Colson Montgomery. However, the lanky shortstop will never forget the moment that changed his life.
"Once the White Sox came up and told me they were going to take me, all the emotions came in," says Montgomery. "I really didn't know if I wanted to tell my parents or anything. But I ended up telling my dad and started getting all emotional. Then it didn't really set in until he called my name. And once he called my name, I was like "Wow"."
However, there was little time for savoring the moment, as Colson was whisked off to Chicago to throw out the first pitch at a White Sox game, where he was celebrated as the franchise's prized first round selection.
"It can kind of be a bit overwhelming", says Montgomery, "a lot of pressure. You don't really know what's going on. But I just kind of went with everything, went with the flow and enjoyed it all."
Then it was off to Arizona, to begin the rugged life of a minor league rookie.
"It's a grind", says Montgomery, "especially in the minor leagues. It's really a grind out there. especially with the heat and all those things. You see guys moving up, coming down. It just teaches you about all the hard work you've got to put in there too. There's a lot of pressure too, because you want to go up there so fast, but at the same time, you've got to learn a lot of experiences out there. I just to have fun with it all and just try to enjoy it."
Over the off-season, Colson returned to Southridge High School to receive his state title, which was a surreal experience unto itself.
"Kind of just coming back and realizing I'm not in high school anymore," says Montgomery. "Going to watch high school games and everything, it's kind of like "life moves on"."
And such is the case for the professional career of Colson Montgomery. He begins his first full season as the top prospect in the White Sox organization. However, the plan for this prized major league prospect is to make haste slowly.
"Since I'm young", says Montgomery, "they really want to take their time with me, and kind of develop me, because the White Sox, they've been developing players like crazy. The reason why their minor league teams aren't high up there in the rankings is because a lot of their guys are in the big leagues now. They want to take their time, but also when I'm ready, they're going to send me up when I'm ready, I'm ready. They're going to develop me like crazy. They have a really good development plan when I went out there and I came back."
However, that's not to say Colson doesn't have goals and expectations for himself this season.
"I expect myself to start in either start in low A or high A", says Montgomery, "but then also my big goal is to maybe try to end in double A. And then the following season, start in double A and then maybe make the push to the big leagues, I guess."