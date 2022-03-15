Muhlenberg County Gets Second Chance at Boys Sweet 16's

In the ashes of defeat on Kentucky's biggest stage, the Muhlenberg County boys basketball team found the seeds of victory. earning a return trip to Wednesday's Sweet 16's.
"I'd say toughness," says Muhlenberg County senior guard Trey Lovell.
"Poise," says Muhlenberg County senior guard Brayden Lovan.
"Unselfish. That's a good word to describe this team," says Muhlenberg County senior guard Cole Vincent.
When it comes to the Muhlenberg County boys basketball squad, all those words fit. Perhaps "older and wiser" is another phrase that sums up these Mustangs. Last season, head coach Kyle Eades squad arrived at the Sweet 16's riding the high of a rare appearance on Kentucky's grandest stage, and left it two hours later thoroughly beaten. Despite moment of diamond purity, the game ended in a clear-cut glass 88-60 defeat to eventual state champ Highlands.
"We were just happy to be there," says Lovan. "It was out first time being there. Especially, all together with the group of guys that we had. We just pushed each other as best we could."
"We were just kind of in shock," says Lovell. "Once we stepped out there, everything seemed so much bigger. Overall, it was a good experience, but once we stepped out there, you could tell we didn't have any experience, Played a really good team with Highlands."
"Any time you go to Rupp Arena for the first time", says Muhlenberg County head coach Kyle Eades, "a group goes for the first time, it's definitely a different experience. We did everything we could to try to prepare our team for that game. Obviously we ran into a buzz saw with Highlands.They were terrific. Not only against us, but the way they ran the table at the state tournament, they were on a different level last year."
The Mustangs left Rupp Arena determined to return and make amends. However, a rugged schedule had Muhlenberg County out to a mediocre 5-and-6 start, as well as ending losing 4-of-their-final-6 games going into the postseason. But that was by-product of the master plan.
"If you take a good look at the season", says Eades, "the quality of our opponents, we really beefed up our schedule this year. We played a very challenging schedule this year. We played really good basketball at times. We've had some difficult times as far as getting over that hump, especially against some of the tougher teams we played. But overall, we've played really, really well. I think we have gotten better as the season has progressed, and feel like we're playing our best basketball at the right time."
"Last year we could only stick around in the region and play teams like that," says Muhlenberg County senior guard Cole Vincent. "But this year we got to go around and I think that's what got us behind last year. We got to Rupp and played a big team like Highlands and we didn't get the experience of travel and play the competition that we had this year. So I think we'll be way more prepared heading into Rupp this year."
Experience is certainly the by-word for this team, with 5 seniors on the roster including fifth year senior Cole Vincent, who came back specifically for one last shot at Bluegrass Gold.
"I saw an opportunity", says Vincent, "where we went out last year. We won region and we had everyone following us. I saw an opportunity to come back one more year. Got to do college classes too, right here at the high school. I was like, why not take it. Plus, I wanted to have a more normal year. Last year the fans couldn't be there. The experience wasn't as good and when I walked out of a Rupp last year, I made the decision to come back and said I'd be right back where I was. And I'm going to get that opportunity Wednesday."
And that opportunity includes a match-up with a less imposing squad. At 18-and-12, North Oldham will not be confused with last year's juggernauts from Highlands. However, the Mustangs are taking nothing for granted.
"They're really good," says Eades. "The first thing that caught my attention is what they had to go through to get to where they are as well. They had to beat Collins, then they turned around and beat a really good Woodford County team in the first half. They're explosive offensively. In that game, they scored 45 points in the first half. They're an offensive-minded team."
"They've got two big guys and they've got a really good guard", says Vincent, "so we're going to have to rebound especially since they've got a 6'7 and a 6'6 and we've got pretty much no size on this team at all. We're all the same size. But we fight every night, so I'm confident down low."