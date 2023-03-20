 Skip to main content
NCAA Division II Elite Eight comes to Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0

Throughout the week, 8 teams will battle it out in hopes of being crowned the NCAA Division 2 Basketball National Champion.

For the 27th year, the city of Evansville will host the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Basketball tournament at the Ford Center. Eight teams from across the country will be battling it out to see who will take home the title as the NCAA National Champion. 

Fresh off hosting the Ohio Valley Conference tournament earlier in march, Evansville continues to solidify itself as a basketball city. It is now hosting its second major NCAA tournament in less than a month. 

"I think time and time again we've proven that Evansville is a basketball city. We love the sport and we love hosting these championships," says Deputy Mayor Steve Schafer. "We're excited that the community gets to roll out the red carpet once again."

Quarterfinals action tips off on Tuesday with the semi-finals on Thursday. The National Champion will be crowned on Saturday. 

