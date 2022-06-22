New Ragland regime gets first look at UE men's new-look roster

As is always the case with a new regime, it's an off-season of firsts for the University of Evansville men's basketball program. This week new head coach David Ragland and his staff open up off-season workouts, getting a first chance to see their new-look roster.
"I'm having a great time," says University of Evansville junior guard Blaise Beauchamp.
"At first it was a little tiring," says University of Evansville freshman forward Cameron Gelhausen.
"I don't want to say I was homesick at home, but I was kind of itching to get back," says University of Evansville senior forward Antoine Smith Jr.
Day one of the David Ragland era at the University of Evansville tipped off this morning with off-season workouts. While players and coaches have met, it was a chance to really get to know each other on the hardwood.
"It was great. I love the energy, definitely a shift from how things are going," says Beauchamp. "He's a great guy. I feel like he's going to give us a great chance to win. He's a great energy guy and he's going to push us to get better every day. I love the staff. They've already been helpful so much and I can see how they're very detailed and in to what we need to do to win and that's all you can ask for right now."
"I really love the coaching staff, so far," says Gelhausen. "They've really taken me in. I've gotten to know every single one of them. They're honestly starting to feel like family, and it's the first day already."
"Right after he got hired, all the coaching staff started calling us and getting to know us," says University of Evansville transfer forward Sekou Kalle. "One of the coaches, Coach Woodson, he and I can relate because we're both the youngest out of 15 kids."
"I love it so far," says Smith Jr. "A lot of energy. They've done really well connecting with us and getting to know us as people, which makes us want to go even harder than we already are. So, it's been pretty cool."
As for the new bench boss, Ragland says it's early, but he's seeing some positive signs.
"Implementing some energy, just hard effort," says Ragland. "Then just being able to connect the group. I just want them talking to each other. Improving while they're communicating some confidence toward one another. I love it to start day one. Still a honeymoon, but it's a good way to start."
Especially when you consider where this program is coming from. After a disastrous 6-and-24 campaign last season, the Aces lost a slew of starters and bench players to the transfer portal. However, last year's newcomers like Blaise Beauchamp and Antoine Smith Jr. elected to stay amd take on unexpected leadership roles.
"It's going to be an adjustment because last year we had some older guys on the team, so I was just taking it all in," says Beauchamp. "So now, it's time for me to step and lead and help these guys figure out the best way to get better and win. Change the culture around a little bit."
"Just wanting to leave the program in a better state than I found it," says Smith Jr. "I didn't want to just leave and just like it was worse off than when I came here. When I do leave here, I want Evansville basketball, the program, to be in a better state than when I first got here."
"This place has so much potential, like everyone's been saying, the passion and everything around here," says Beauchamp. "It's a basketball town. I think the atmosphere, once we get stuff going, it's going to be great, and we can win a lot of games this year."
That kind of enthusiasm is music to the ears of both long-suffering Aces fans and this coaching staff. However, Ragland knows there's a lot of hard work ahead before opening night in November.
"It's all different personalities," says Ragland. "Even though it's a team sport, it's individuals in the sport. I just want them to be themselves. We'll figure out who the leaders are. We'll figure out who each individual is, and collectively we'll be the best team we can be."