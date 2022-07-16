Newman returns for one final go-around with UE women's basketball

The University of Evansville women's basketball team is back practicing with summer workouts, looking to build on last season's positives, the first under head coach Robin Scherr-Wells. The Aces went 8-22 and 2-16 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Senior point Anna Newman wasn't expected to be part of the equation. However North High School alum, who was set to graduate, was persuaded by Scherr-Wells and her staff to return for one more go-around with the Aces.
The Aces' veteran roster, which includes top scorers Abby Feit and Miya Clark, made Newman's decision an easy one.
"What it came down to it is that this year is going to be totally different from last year," said Newman. "I know last year was totally different from the years before, but this year, to have really experienced team. We've got some great newcomers. So it's going to be a really good year and I think we're going to win a lot."
"She's not only a leader by example," says Scherr-Wells. "But she's a very vocal leader she has the ability to rally her teammates around her. So to get her back for a second year, for her as a 5th year, she'll be one of the most experienced point guards in our conference. That's really invaluable and we're really, really pleased to have her back."