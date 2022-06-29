Niehaus, Foley take home SIAC Outstanding Athlete honors

The 13th annual SIAC Celebration of Champions honors came out Wednesday, with a pair of worthy winners bringing home the biggest prize.
Castle star volleyball and basketball player Natalie Niehaus was named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, while Jasper triple threat Connor Foley was named the SIAC's Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year.
Neihaus had a big hand in helping the Knights volleyball team reach the 4A state title game, as well as the regionals in basketball.
As for Foley, he was the catalyst on the Wildcats football, basketball and baseball teams, leading all three to strong seasons.