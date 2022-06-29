 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Niehaus, Foley take home SIAC Outstanding Athlete honors

Joe Downs

The 13th annual SIAC Celebration of Champions honors came out Wednesday, with a pair of worthy winners bringing home the biggest prize.

Castle star volleyball and basketball player Natalie Niehaus was named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, while Jasper triple threat Connor Foley was named the SIAC's Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year.

Neihaus had a big hand in helping the Knights volleyball team reach the 4A state title game, as well as the regionals in basketball.

As for Foley, he was the catalyst on the Wildcats football, basketball and baseball teams, leading all three to strong seasons.

