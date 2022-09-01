North Huskies' sled has a new lead dog

The North Huskies football team came into this season determined end a streak of three straight .500 finishes. After two weeks, Gang Green is still at .500 , at 1-1 on the season, but they appear to have a new lead dog to take them to the promised land.
I'm not going to brag about myself", says North senior running back Angelo St. Louis, "but I think I'm always upbeat. I'm always smiling and I'm always putting in extra work."
A wise man once said "It ain't bragging if you can do it", and no one has done it better than North running back Angelo St. Louis so far in 2022. The senior speedster is averaging close to 200 yards rushing, while racking up 4 touchdowns against two of the toughest defenses in the SIAC, Castle and Memorial. A performance which surprised even his head coach Joey Paradaen.
"This is kind of the first year that we thought we might be a little more "running back by committee", but Angelo proved us wrong on that," says Paradaen.
"I keep this mindset that I just think I'm better than the defense, and I think that's just what pushes me," says St. Louis. "But, I have to thank everyone else on the team though."
And nowhere does that thanks belong more than with the Huskies offensive line, which has set this Haitian-born sensation free to run to daylight.
"Ultimately, it starts up front," says Paradaen. "Our offensive line does a good job paving the way most of the time, and Angelo just has been running really hard. And, obviously, being a track runner, he's got a little speed to him as well."
"I love my big boys," says St. Louis. "I definitely do! They block for me. I just got to thank them. they work on blocking a lot during practice."
However, that's not to say this Florida transplant hasn't taken his licks, running a bone-wearying 54 times in two games.
"We do a lot of running back drills", says St. Louis, "as soon as we get here, we get straight to it. Running backs always have extra conditioning, because you've got to be the best conditioned played on the team."
"He's proven that he can carry the ball 20-30 times a game and still keep going strong," says Paradaen. "The good thing is that we're able to do that. The bad thing is we've got some guys capable behind him. So, we're still trying to get those guys some carries and get them into the mix as well."
Thanks also goes to Gang Green's opportunistic defense and special teams. Both units have worked in tandem to put St. Louis and company in great field position, especially in their 14-0 shutout of Memorial last Friday.
"We have the best defense," says St. Louis. "That's why I'm always so good when we're facing other teams, because I'm already getting put on with the number one's."
"It all starts with our run defense," says Paradaen. "We've been able to stymie the run a little bit, which makes it a little bit easy for our pass defense to know that "second and long, third and long, we're expecting pass situations. Credit to our entire defense. We were able to get good pressure on Memorial all night long."
After two perennial powers to open the season against, Paradaen's Huskies go up against the mystery SIAC's team this Friday. Harrison, after being blown out opening night by Reitz, came back to shock defending conference champ Jasper last week.
"They've been able to break a few plays", says Paradaen, "whether it's a long pass play or a couple of fumble recoveries in the Jasper game. And then obviously that big play late. They've been able to score and make some big plays. So, we're going to have to try an limit that. Make them try to drive the ball down the field. Then, obviously limit our mistakes so they don't get any sort of short yardage situations."