North Posey softball continue pursuit of perfection

The pursuit of perfection. Difficult to attain. Impossible to maintain. However, the North Posey softball team has walked that path on their way to a Pocket Athletic Conference crown, but they're looking for much more.
"Awesome," says North Posey senior pitcher Erin Hoehn. "Oh and fun too".
"Spectacular, honestly," says North Posey senior outfielder Lauren Kihn. "None of us thought we'd be here today. Is it 20 wins in a row? 21?"
The answer is 21 and counting. The North Posey softball team is picture perfect coming into this final week of the regular season. 20-22 saw the Vikings put the program on the map, winning the hearts and imagination on the North Posey faithful with a state title appearance.
"The first thing I wanted them to realize was how much they changed the culture of softball in our community," says North Posey softball head coach Gary Gentil. "See the number of people there. We wanted them to feel like our family. It's continued this year."
The seeds for the Viklngs' season-long winning streak were found in the ashes of that heartbreaking 2-1 to East Central at West Lafayette.
"We were definitely like next season", says Kihn, "we're going to make up for it and get back to where we were, and hopefully take home the championship."
"Especially, having the same team, knowing our potential and what we can do, that was the whole goal was to get there again," says Hoehn.
Losing just one player from last year's young roster, this older and wiser North Posey squad is led by a quality quartet of seniors. Two in particular, Erin Hoehn and Lauren Kihn, made a name for themselves as juniors. Despite her dominuative stature, Kihn is high up in nearly every statistical category, but her contribution to the team.
"She's our heart and soul. When we need someone to show by example or by heart", says Gentil. "she's going to be the one, diving out in the outfield for a ball. She's one of the most competitive people I've had. She definitely one of the fastest girls I've ever had."
"I've been working really hard", says Kihn, "like during practice and outside of practice and just keeping a good mindset. You're going to have bad games and you've just got to and look for the next thing and forget about the last time."
And then there is Erin Hoehn. Described by head coach Gary Gentil as a once in a generation talent, the University of Michigan-bound hurler is 13-and-0 with a microscopic .37 ERA, striking out an eye popping 335 batters, while walking only 17, and opposing batters are hitting just .086. All this, while leading the team at the plate in nearly every offensive statistical category.
"If you look a the numbers, they're incredible," says Gentil. "And she'll be the first one to tell you she's not having a normal year for herself at the plate. But she's having a tremendous year. She holds herself so high. She wants to reach levels people didn't think she could reach. I get the front row seat. It's just incredible what that young lady can do."
"I knew I put in the work over the summer and I knew what I had to do coming up to the season", says Hoehn, "but it's been really great so far, and I'm just trying keep going."
Now the diamond is widely recognized as the symbol of perfection, and while Erin and her teammates haven't quite reached that goal yet, they get closer with each passing game.
"We try not to think about it too much", says Hoehn, "because it's hard to be perfect. Not anyone's perfect, so going out there and playing our hardest every game and just not think about. It's just too much."
"We talk about how we just need to keep working hard, so we can achieve that", says Kihn, "because we're so close. So you can't slack off one game. You've got to take it a game at a time."
"As coaches, we've never ever allow trying to go perfect in the conference", says Kihn, "try to go undefeated this way or that. We were just trying to play the better ball that we do today than what we did yesterday."