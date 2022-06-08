North Posey softball eyes historic state crown

It took the North Posey softball team 12 years to win a regional title, and they weren't satisfied, taking home the Semi-state crown last weekend. This weekend the youthful Vikings look to make history.
"Enjoy the experience absorb it and, hey, let's leave it all on the field," says North Posey softball head coach Gary Gentil.
Words of wisdom from North Posey softball head coach Gary Gentil, and his Vikings have taken them to heart all season in building an impressive 24-and-1 mark and the top ranking in the state. What makes it more impressive is that it comes from a squad that is made up of nearly all underclassman. But what they lack in years, these girls make up for in experience.
"We graduated one senior last year, Kennedy Hallam, and we're going to graduate one senior this year, Haley Lowe," says Gentil. "We knew, by what we did last year, we had potential to be a very good team. A lot of this is maturity. That's also helping us go long."
"I definitely thought it was possible," says North Posey junior pitcher Erin Hoehn. "We were the same team last year, same people, but I think that we're a different team than we were last year, just how much we've grown, how much we've matured. At the plate, we take different approaches, which has definitely helped us a lot this year.
However, nowhere has the maturation process been more obvious than in the circle, where pitcher's Erin Hoehn and Addie Fullop have been nearly untouchable. Hoehn boasts a record of 12-and-1 with an eye-popping 204 strikeouts, while Fullop has been the perfect complement in posting an 8-and-0 mark with a microscopic .61 E-R-A. Oddly enough, they're also the teams top two hitters, each batting well over .400.
"I definitely put in the work in the off-season", says Hoehn, "which I think really helped me become so dominant at the plate and dominant in pitching, but I don't really think about that when I come into a game. I just think about one thing. That's to get my job done at pitching and at hitting."
"I feel like, me and Erin both do good in the circle," says North Posey sophomore pitcher/infielder Addie Fullop. "Erin very holds her own for sure. If I'm pitching and I'm struggling and she comes in and helps mix up the game very well."
"They bring two different approaches to the game," says Gentil. "Addie is more of an exact control type of person. Erin, her big improvement this year is become a pitcher. She hits spots with her speed, her change-up and a variety of other pitches. They bring a different look when they're in the game. That's a big problem to face."
But as dominating as both Erin and Addie, North Posey is far from a two-player show.
"Every game we have somebody else stepping up in our lineup," says Gentil. "For the longest time, people thought we were just 1 through 4 hitters, and then the rest they didn't have to worry about too much. We've proven throughout the year, 1 through 9 have the ability to make an impact on any game."
And no where was that more true than this past weekend's semi-state sweep of Eastern Hancock and South Vermillion, as the Vikes won by a combined 12-to-1. Now they face Eastside, who much like themselves, roll into the 1A state championship game state ranked, having only tasted defeat once.
"They're very quick," says Gentil. "They have a really good pitcher that moves the ball really well. They are a good base-hitting team. They have a couple girls that have some power, very aggressive on the bases, and are very good defensively."
However, this confident North Posey fears no team, and are looking to make their state title dreams come true on Saturday up at Purdue.
"It hasn't never been done at North Posey softball and I think it would be awesome if we were to do that," says Hoehn
"It would mean everything, like the whole town," says Fullop. "It would just mean everything to the team and the town."