Ohio Valley Conference hosts Basketball media event

Meeting in person for the first time since 2019, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) celebrated their 75th year with a media luncheon as tipoff for the college basketball season is 20 days away.
The event was special for not only the OVC, but for the University of Southern Indiana. It's their first season in the OVC as well as a division one program. In the OVC preseason poll, both the mens and women's basketball teams were predicted to finish 7th in the conference.
"Yeah we saw it and were kind of excited about it seeing where everyone thought we'd be placed, said Ashlynn Brown, Forward on the USI women's basketball team. "But a goal of ours is to move up and not back and kind of keep moving up and just improve. We are underdogs right now so we'll take it."
Two USI players were named to the preseason all-OVC team. Forward Hannah Haithcock for the women's and Guard Jelani Simmons for the men's.
"It means a lot to me just to know how good of a player they know I am," said Jelani Simmons. "But the main focus is the OVC championships. Even though I got the accolade, I want the championship."
Both USI Mens and Women's basketball teams will tipoff their season on Monday November 7th. The men will be on the road taking on Missouri and the women will be at home facing Oakland City.