 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 31
degrees.

* WHERE...portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwestern Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This warning is for portions of the area
that did not fall below freezing Monday night. All of the quad-
state region will see freezing temperatures by Wednesday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Ohio Valley Conference hosts Basketball media event

  • Updated
  • 0
USI OVC logos

The Ohio Valley Conference held their basketball media day at the Ford Center. It was a special one as it was USI's first one as a member of the conference

Meeting in person for the first time since 2019, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) celebrated their 75th year with a media luncheon as tipoff for the college basketball season is 20 days away. 

The event was special for not only the OVC, but for the University of Southern Indiana. It's their first season in the OVC as well as a division one program. In the OVC preseason poll, both the mens and women's basketball teams were predicted to finish 7th in the conference. 

"Yeah we saw it and were kind of excited about it seeing where everyone thought we'd be placed, said Ashlynn Brown, Forward on the USI women's basketball team. "But a goal of ours is to move up and not back and kind of keep moving up and just improve. We are underdogs right now so we'll take it."

Two USI players were named to the preseason all-OVC team. Forward Hannah Haithcock for the women's and Guard Jelani Simmons for the men's. 

"It means a lot to me just to know how good of a player they know I am," said Jelani Simmons. "But the main focus is the OVC championships. Even though I got the accolade, I want the championship." 

Both USI Mens and Women's basketball teams will tipoff their season on Monday November 7th. The men will be on the road taking on Missouri and the women will be at home facing Oakland City. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you