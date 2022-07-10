Opening weekend at Ellis Park off to flying start

"Love the horse racing," says Tom Doyle, Bridgeport, Illinois resident. "Love horses period. Grew up with horses."
"First time player, bettor," says Keri Stover, Mount Vernon, Illinois resident.
"Something to do when you retire," says David Lemons, Christopher, Illinois resident.
The old pea patch in Henderson still attracts a wide array of spectators.
Day two of the Ellis Park racing season was greeted with threatening clouds, but big crowds. Following up on what track general manager Jeffrey Inman says was a banner opening day yesterday.
"I don't think things could have gone any better," says Inman. "We had what I believe is a record Friday opening day. We've had a lot of compliments on the upgrades and repairs we've made to the facility. We had good fields and great races. People really enjoyed it. Always kind of nervous. This is kind of a combination of terror and excitement. The terror is behind us. We're ready to keep moving."
From tinhorns to railbirds, the track has a different allure for each. David Lemons, a retired factory worker from Christopher, Illinois, this has become and annual pilgrimage to Henderson, while for Keri Stover of Mount Vernon, Illinois this is maiden trip to Ellis.
"We enjoy watching the races, the live races," says Lemons. "It's the weather today. We've been to Maywood and those, but I like this one. It's closer."
"My friends invited me about three months ago, this has been planned," says Stover. "So I'm excited to be here. The weather's great. I'm a people watcher. Learn something from this race, and then come back with a little more knowledge for the next one."
And that's one of the new things this season at Ellis, the people. After two season's dampened by COVID, the track is back to full capacity. Something Tom Doyle, who has been coming to this track for the past 56 years, is thankful for.
"It's excellent," says Doyle. "It's great. It couldn't be any better, because I like to be out here where I can watch the horses run. I want to see the finish. I want to see the start. That's what make it. That and the slaw from the hot dogs down here. Love that slaw."
"This was our first post COVID year," says Inman. "Customers are happy. People in the stands. It's just a beautiful thing and nothing beats this place when the fans are yelling and you smell the beer and the hot dogs. It just has that state fair feel that we're known for."
Not even the showers that kept the horses off the turf, not that everyone got the message, could dampen the fans' spirits, as Ellis Park is off to a flying start this opening weekend.
"A little rain today cools things off, let's the turf grow," says Inman. "We're off the turf today because it's so soggy out there. But tomorrow, I would really plan on coming out tomorrow, because we have some great fields, some great races, and we should be looking really good for Sunday."