Otters add Aussie flavor to mix

The great thing about pro baseball is that you have players from all different backgrounds coming together to form a team. However, this season in Evansville, the Otters have added something new with "the Thunder from down Under".
"He's doing above and beyond what we expected, and I think there's still more in the tank left, for sure", says Evansville Otters manager Andy McCauley.
Middle infielder George Callil has been one of the great surprises of the season for Otters manager Andy McCauley, as the once struggling slugger has gotten into the swing of things in Evansville.
"A lot of work in the off-season", says Callil, "coming into the off-season, my offensive side of the ball was really something I wanted to work on, to kind of push up and get to where my glove's at. I think with both the help of Bobby here and the amount of guys we have in the locker room, who've been so helpful, in helping out with the swing and just the mental side of things too, has been great for my development. And as you can see, it helps everyone in the locker room when everyone's helping each other out."
As you can tell by now, George isn't from around these parts. It's not exactly a southern accent, but southern Australia accent. And that's where he learned the game, in the Land Down Under.
"Baseball, for me, growing up, is nothing like it is here in America," says Callil. "We don't have high school baseball, or anything like that. But as a country, it's continuing to grow and grow. Once the season here is finished. I'll head back home to Melbourne and play in the Winter League in the ABL."
The Melbourne Masher came to America by way of a recruiting program called "Sports Force", which matches young players with colleges. In George's case, he started out in JUCO, playing for McLennan Community College. And after two years, he moved up to Division One with the Gamecocks of South Carolina. However, despite a stellar senior season, Major League Baseball didn't come a-callin'.
"After my college season, I just kind of hung around," says Callil. "Nothing came through the draft. But I got some help, reaching out to some independent league coaches."
George started his pro career with the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association. However, a lack of time and at-bats led to a disappointing .147 batting average and a trade to Evansville.
"A rookie in that league doesn't get the playing time," says McCauley. "He gets a chance to play every day down here. He was always tabbed as a plus-plus fielder and a below average hitter, but I think getting the reps and playing every day and actually having someone work with him. Booby's worked with him, as far as getting his hitting in order, he's really come around with his 5 home runs, some big hits for us. He always seems to get on base."
And the proof is at the plate, with George still having career year in homers, RBI's and hits, and with nearly have a season to go. It's also been a sweet season in the Pocket City for the Aussie as well.
"So far, it's a pretty nice," says Callil. "I've found a few hidden gems around town. Nice spots by the river and little quiet spots to eat. It's been a nice spot for me. "
Then there is the allure of playing at historic Bosse Field.
"Absolutely unique," says Callil. "Obviously, the third oldest active stadium in the country. It's pretty incredible to see the fans we get here on a daily basis. It's pretty school to see this place packed out, and having everyone cheering for us. It's a really fun atmosphere to play, and it's just been a great place for me to land, at the moment."
But as sweet as this season in Evansville has been, George has his eyes on much bigger prizes, both personally and team-wise.
"For me, it's to do everything I can to get a chance with affiliated baseball, and do everything I can on the field here to help the Otters bring back a championship," says Callil.