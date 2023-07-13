Otter's Baez savors new life in America

Being named to all-star team is an honor. Six Evansville Otters took the field Wednesday night in Crestwood, Illinois, with the honor of representing the west in the Frontier League all-star game. And for one in particular, it's truly an embarrassment of riches.
Since he first took the field for the Evansville Otters 2 years ago, Jeffrey Baez has been a fan favorite. The likeable big man, who appears to have a perpetual smile on his face, has been one of manager Andy McCauley's stalwarts, consistently delivering when the chips are down. However this season he has taken his game to another level ... batting at a nearly .300 clip, while blasting a team high 10 home runs and knocking 38 runs.
"I'm more of the focusing, being here for two years now," says Baez. "This is my third year. My experience in the league, the pitching staff. I know the pitchers, how they're working against me. That helps me a lot. I take care of my body."
And for a big man, the surprisingly nimble Baez has swiped seven bases already this season. A fact he attributes to his prowess in another sport.
"I think it's because I played soccer before I played baseball," says Baez. "I think I get my speed from there. So I just try to keep it, playing baseball. I do work on it in the off-season, just keep keep moving my legs."
However, Baez's climb to the top of the Frontier League has not been a steady rise. After a strong first season, the outfielder struggled at times last year.
"When he came in two years ago", says McCauley, "just the second half of the season, he really put up great numbers for us. Last year, he was going through some things off the field."
And the biggest thing was Baez's quest for U.S. asylum. the Venezuelan native had seen his county torn apart by political strife, and Baez came to Evansville looking to make a new life for him and his family.
"Venezuela is going through a tough situation right now", says Baez, "the last ten years or so now, but I had the opportunity to come over here and play baseball. So, I bring almost my entire family. So that's been a good thing for me. It's been a few years on it, because of the COVID situation. But we're still working on it. We're still waiting for an answer from the government."
"Last year was tough," says McCauley. "Going through all the paperwork. He's still required to do zoom meetings, phone calls with courts. That kind of stuff. It couldn't happen to a better guy. I'm glad he's here and that he's out of that situation down there, and he's able to play baseball and work. But it was a lot of up in the air last year and I think that took a toll on him, as far as being able to stay, Glad it's all worked out. He's here with us. He actually has resided here in Evansville now, so it's good to see him around town every now and again. I think a lot of that is in the past and, luckily, moving forward he's got a bright future."
And that future, as well as that smile got a little brighter, when Baez welcomed his first child, Evie Marie on July 26th.
"Oh, this is amazing," says Baez. "Taking care of my daughter, and entirely new experience. Enjoying every moment with her. I had the opportunity to stay here, while the team was on the road. So, I was helping my girlfriend with that. And I was enjoying every moment."
"Knowing from experience, it's life changing," says McCauley. "I couldn't be happier for him and Allison, with the little baby. That was something that we wanted him stay home and spend time with his wife and he didn't make that last road trip. We were a little short, but him getting a little rest, being at home, and having this big life changing experience, I think we'll see a different Jeffrey in the second half."