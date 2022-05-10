Otters close out exhibition season with thunderous win

The Evansville Otters capped off the preseason with a 10-1 shellacking of the Killer B's travel team Tuesday afternoon at Bosse Field, sparked by a 2-run home run off the bat of outfielder Elijah MacNamee.
It was the Otters' second "Education Day", with thousands of students from around the Tri-State got a chance to catch a preview of what manager Andy McCauley's crew has in store for the rest of the Frontier League this season.
The Otters open up the regular season Friday night at home against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch at Bosse Field is set for 6:35 pm CT.