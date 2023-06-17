 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air now in
effect until midnight CDT Sunday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Sunday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Otters come up short on "Salute to Negro Leagues Night"

Dog Days of Summer kicks off this Sunday at Historic Bosse Field
Tommy Mason
The Evansville Otters successfully staged their 3rd annual "Salute to the Negro Leagues", then managed to rally from an early deficit, but ultimately fell late to first place Gateway 4-3, Saturday night at Bosse Field.

Gateway jumped on Evansville early with two solo home runs in the first inning. A walk followed by a stolen base and base hit made it a three-run first for the Grizzlies.

Evansville fought back with two runs in the bottom of the first. After Noah Myers led off with a double, Dakota Phillips notched an RBI base hit while a fielder’s choice brought in one more run.

The Otters tied the game in the bottom of the fifth as Myers keyed the inning with another leadoff double. A groundout and flyout moved him around to knot the game at three.

Gateway would respond right away in the sixth, scoring the game winning run. Two base hits and a fielders’ choice were enough to score the go-ahead run.

Evansville had runners in scoring position in seven innings but stranded eight total runners with five in scoring position.

Justin Watland worked his longest outing of the season with seven innings pitched but suffered the loss allowing four runs on seven hits.

Leoni de La Cruz and Jon Beymer both worked scoreless innings, improving the Otters bullpen to a 2.36 ERA with just 24 earned runs allowed in 91.1 innings pitched.

Reyes had a base hit to move his hit streak to 10 games. Bryan Rosario notched a two-hit night along with his league leading 26th stolen base. Phillips had a second straight multi-hit night.

