Otters drop rubber match to New York

POMONA, NY (WEVV) — For the second straight game, the Evansville Otters built then blew a late lead, dropping the rubber match of their three-game series with the New York Boulders, losing 7-5 Sunday evening at Clover Stadium in Pomona, NY.
New York scored four straight runs off the Otters’ bullpen from the sixth to the eighth innings.
The Otters stranded the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings.
Jeffrey Baez gave Evansville their first lead of the game on a RBI single in the fifth inning. Jake Green led off the frame with a single and scored the go-ahead run for a 4-3 Otters’ lead.
New York retook the lead in the sixth on a two RBI double.
The Boulders added insurance in the seventh as a walk and a stolen base followed by a two-out base hit scored the eventual game winning run. New York added one more run in the eighth courtesy of an RBI double to bring the lead to three.
New York took an early lead on a two-run home run in the first inning and added another on a solo blast to lead-off the second.
Evansville responded in the third inning plating three runs to tie the ballgame. Green started the charge with a two-out base hit. Noah Myers followed with a single.
Kona Quiggle brought in the first run with a base hit and Dakota Phillips followed with a two-RBI knock.
Ethan Skender hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to two runs but the game-tying run grounded out to end the game.
The Otters’ starting pitcher Justin Watland did not factor into the decision, allowing three runs over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts.
Myers and Quiggle both extended their on-base streaks to 20 games. Skender led the offense with three hits. Evansville finished with 12 total hits but stranded 11 runners.
Evansville returns home to open a six-game homestand against the Florence Y’alls on Tuesday.