Otters fall in Education Day exhibition with Gateway

The Evansville Otters fell on Education Day to the Gateway Grizzlies 8-3, in front of more than 2,000 school kids in an exhibition game Wednesday afternoon at Bosse Field.
However, the wins and losses aren't important to Otters manager Andy McCauley during the preseason. He just wants his Otters to get healthy for their opener on May 12th.
"We got dinged up a little bit," says McCauley. "We're battling some injuries that we weren't able to put guys out there to get the work in. It causes me a little concern on both the pitching side and then the offensive side. That's why we're not able to put are whole crew out there. But we're getting a good look at some of the fringe guys, getting some more ABs than what they'd normally get. So we're doing what we can and seeing what we can see."
"I think I'm throwing pretty well," says Otters right-hand pitcher Tyler Prospero. "We've got a lot of good guys here. A lot of competition. Everybody's working really hard to get better. Great coaching staff and it's just a great environment. Just keeping the body healthy. You know, it's a long off-season in Indy ball and we do a lot in the weight room and nutrition to get our bodies ready to come out here. Really grinding every day, trying to get better."
The Otters are back in action Friday night at home against Gateway again. First pitch from Bosse Field is set for 6:35 pm.