Otters fall in fifth and final game of Frontier League Championship series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Otters valiant battle to force a fifth and deciding game of the Frontier League Championship came to nought, as the Quebec Capitales hammered the Otters 12-3 in front of a crowd of more than 5,000 fans at Bosse Field Sunday night.
Otters starting pitcher Parker Brahms gave up four runs, all earned, on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Evansville eventually fell behind 6-0 after three innings of play.
Evansville bounced back from the early deficit, reeling off three straight runs, highlighted by Jomar Reyes' two run double to right in the fourth inning.
However the Capitales kept swinging against a battered, depleted Otters bullpen, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh, while the Evansville bats fell silent the rest of the night.