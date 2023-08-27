EVANSVILLE, IN - WEVV - With a magic number of two games to clinch a playoff spot, the Evansville Otters fell to the Florence Y’alls 5-0 in their home finale on Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.
Evansville was unable to clinch a playoff spot but a Washington loss lowers the Otters’ magic number to one with seven road games left to play this season.
The Otters notched seven hits but never found a run. Gary Mattis led Evansville’s offense with two hits.
Florence starter Ryan Watson tossed seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Y’alls scored the first run of the game in the second on an RBI double.
A three-run home run in the sixth extended the lead for Florence to 4-0. Back-to-back doubles added the last run for the Y’alls in the eighth.
Otters’ starter Justin Watland allowed just one run through his first five frames of work but was credited with the loss.
Dakota Phillips hit his league-leading 31st double of the season and extended his on-base streak to 17 games.
Evansville finishes the regular season with seven games on the road. They kick off the road trip against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Ill. starting on Tuesday with a 6:45 PM CT first pitch.
Breaking
Otters fall in home finale, cut magic number to one
