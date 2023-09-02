Otters fall in next to last game of the regular season

SCHAUMBURG, IL (WEVV). – The Evansville Otters two-game hot streak was cooled, as they fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 6-1 on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.
Evansville notched eight hits but was held to one run. The Otters leadoff runner reached in five innings.
Schaumburg scored four runs in the first frame. The first batter reached on an error before two singles led to the first run of the game. A three-run home run followed for a 4-0 Boomers lead.
Evansville scored their lone run in the third inning. Jake Green hit a single and Gary Mattis brought him home with an RBI knock.
Schaumburg finished the scoring with two more runs in the fifth inning with the help of three straight singles.
Justin Watland was credited for the loss for Evansville. He pitched seven innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.
Former USI and Evansville Otters hurler Austin Gossman earned the victory for Schaumburg, allowing a run in seven innings of work.
Bryan Rosario stole his 50th base of the season, tying him with Joe Spiers from 2011 for the most in an Otters’ single season.
Jeffrey Baez led Evansville’s offense with two hits.
Evansville finishes the 2023 regular season with a series decider against Schaumburg on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 3:00 PM CT from Wintrust Field.