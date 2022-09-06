Otters game suspended, will continue Wednesday

The Evansville Otters playoff season began Tuesday night in a one game, winner takes all wild card matchup on the road against the Schaumberg Boomers.
It was not the start the Otters had hoped for as in the bottom of the first the Boomers would score three runs off pitcher Brett Adcock. They would add on two more runs after a two-run home run by Boomers Braxton Davidson to increase the lead to 5-0 Schaumberg.
The lights over the first base side of the field would then go out and after over an hour of delay, the game was suspended until Wednesday. The game will continue from the top of the 3rd inning, with the Boomers leading 5-0 at 1 p.m.