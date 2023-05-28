Otters get back on track in road trip finale

QUEBEC CITY, PQ (WEVV) - After dropping three straight, the Evansville Otters wrapped up their longest road trip of the season with a 6-2 victory Sunday evening over the Quebec Capitales.
Tim Holdgrafer led the Otters on the mound with seven innings of work, holding the Capitales to just two runs. He allowed seven hits but just one extra base hit and no walks while adding six strikeouts.
Holdgrafer earned his third win of the season - all quality starts with at least six innings allowing three runs or less.
Evansville had a balanced offensive performance with nine hits coming from eight different batters.
The Otters scored first for the 13th consecutive game with two runs in the first. Noah Myers led off with a triple that bounced off the center field wall. Dakota Phillips brought him home on a single and Troy Viola knocked in Phillips with an RBI hit.
Quebec scratched across one in the first and another in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2.
Evansville took the lead for good in the fifth after Ethan Skender and Jacob Olson each had base hits when Kona Quiggle added a two RBI double as part of a three run inning.
The Otters extended the lead to four with one more run in the sixth. Evansville worked four walks with one scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly from Skender.
After Holdgrafer exited, the bullpen earned the final six outs at CANAC Stadium. James Krick and Jake Polancic each worked perfect innings to secure the Otters their first ever victory in Quebec City.
Jacob Olson had a two-hit day while Dakota Phillips extended his hit streak to 12 games.
Evansville finishes the road trip 3-3 with a 10-5 overall record. They are one game behind Gateway for first place in the Frontier League West.
