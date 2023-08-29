Otters get hammered in series opener by Gateway

SAUGET, Ill. – The Evansville Otters will have to wait another day to wrap up a playoff spot, as they were hammered by the first place Gateway Grizzlies 9-0 Tuesday night in Sauget, Illinois.
Gateway’s pitcher Lukas Veinbergs tossed the first complete game shutout against the Otters this season, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts on 120 pitches.
The Grizzlies scored in seven of eight innings at the plate, led by three solo home runs.
Three singles in the first inning led to the first two runs for Gateway. The Grizzlies added a solo home run in the second inning.
Two walks and two straight singles with two outs in the third inning chipped across another run for a 4-0 ballgame. Two solo homers in the 4th inning blew the game open.
Gateway added a run apiece in the 6th, 7th and 8th innings.
Otters’ starter Zach Smith was handed the loss. He totaled six strikeouts but allowed six runs.
Dakota Phillips hit his league-leading 32nd double of the season and extended his on-base streak to 18 games.
Evansville and Gateway will play a doubleheader Wednesday with two seven-inning games. Game one’s first pitch from Grizzlies Ballpark is slated for 5:30 PM CT with game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first ballgame.
