The Evansville Otters mounted a four-run comeback behind three Jake Green hits to beat the Windy City ThunderBolts 8-6 Saturday night at Bosse Field.
The Otters scored seven runs from the fifth to the seventh inning as part of a 14-hit performance.
A four-run Evansville seventh gave the Otters the game winning runs. Trailing 6-4, Jeffrey Baez started the rally with a two-out bloop double down the right field line.
Jomar Reyes was intentionally walked and Dakota Phillips followed with a base hit to load the bases.
George Callil walked to walk home a free run. Green then delivered the game winning hit, poking a ball through the left side to score two runs.
The Otters four-run comeback is their largest of the season. Evansville trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
Green started the offensive outburst with a leadoff double in the fifth. Three straight singles scored three runs led by a Kona Quiggle two-RBI base hit.
The Otters added one more run in the sixth. Callil bunted for a base hit, Green knocked in his second double of the day and a sacrifice fly scored Callil.
Windy City jumped on Evansville early, scoring three runs in the second all with two outs. Two hits, a walk, hit batter and fielders’ choice led to the ThunderBolts big inning.
Evansville scored their first run in the bottom second as Jomar Reyes doubled to lead off and scored on a sacrifice fly.
The ThunderBolts added a run in the fourth and fifth. A solo homer in the seventh extended their lead back to two runs before Evansville completed the comeback.
James Krick earned the win for the Otters with 2.2 innings of relief allowing just one baserunner. Kevin Davis worked an in-order eighth inning before Jake Polancic earned his seventh save of the season with a perfect ninth.
Evansville received hits from all nine players. The Otters hit four doubles. Reyes had two runs and two hits while Baez and Noah Myers both recorded multi-hit days.
Otters make it two in a row over Windy City
