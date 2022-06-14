Otters' Mattis inks deal with Diamondbacks

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Otters' Mattis inks deal with Diamondbacks

  • 0
Otters Mattis
Joe Downs

The Evansville Otters have announced that infielder Gary Mattis has been signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 

Mattis, from Broward County, Fla., was in his second season with the Otters after joining midseason during the 2021 campaign for Evansville.

 

This season, Mattis has batted .260 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and swiped 17 bags. He has also made multiple highlight reel plays while playing second base.

 

“Arizona was very familiar with Gary’s unique skill set – power, speed and the ability to play multiple positions,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “The Diamondbacks previously saw a sample of what he can do after inviting him to an offseason workout.”

 

While in Evansville, Mattis displayed his versatility playing multiple infield positions and became the Otters’ leadoff hitter in the lineup.

 

Within his first couple of games in an Otters uniform last season, he also showed a knack for getting extra-base hits.

 

“We are thrilled for Gary getting this opportunity with the Diamondbacks,” McCauley said. “It’s great to see him be our second signed player within a week. We wish him the best of luck with the Diamondbacks organization.”

 

In his career and two seasons with the Otters, Mattis totaled a .282 batting average with the three home runs, 35 runs driven in, and 39 stolen bases.

 

Mattis is the third MLB signee for the Otters in 2022, joining pitchers Braden Scott and Tim Holdgrafer who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals organizations, respectively.

 

Mattis is the first position player for the Otters to sign with an MLB organization out of Evansville since Taylor Lane with the New York Mets in 2019.

Recommended for you