...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert
is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Otters open second half with road loss

TROY, NY (WEVV) - It was a rough start to the second half of the season, as the Evansville Otters fell 6-1 to the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York Friday night.

Evansville stranded nine runners on the evening, six of them in scoring position.

Kona Quiggle led off the game with a solo home run to left field, his fourth homer of the season. From there, the Otters failed to muster a run the remainder of Friday’s contest.

Jhon Vargas retired the first eight batters he faced in his start for Evansville. He allowed just one baserunner through his first four innings.

The ValleyCats took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Tri-City started the threat with a base hit and a hit by pitch. With two outs, the ValleyCats’ Payvin Parks lasered a double off the right field wall scoring two. One more Tri-City run scored on an error.

Vargas suffered the loss but earned his fifth quality start of the season, allowing three earned runs over 6.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts and no walks.

Tri-City added a run in the seventh and used another two-out two RBI double in the eighth to bring the score to 6-1.

John Dyer led the Otters’ offense with two hits, including a double. Jeffrey Baez notched a single to extend his hit streak to eight games.

