Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will
provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Otters player named Frontier League pitcher of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Otters' Watland named pitcher of the week

Evansville Otters hurler Justin Watland has been on a dominant run over this last two starts.

 Brian Miller

Evansville Otters pitcher Justin Watland is on quite a roll.

The hurler was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for his most recent pitching performances. Watland is coming off two consecutive dominant starts for the Otters.

Watland earned wins while pitching extremely well in both of his last two starts against the Joliet Slammers and Gateway Grizzlies.

Watland dominated the Joliet Slammers on June 28, allowing just one hit in seven innings of shutout ball. He struck out 11 in that game.

He followed up that performance by pitching a complete game against Gateway. He struck out 10 batters in that game.  For the week, Watland tossed 16 innings and allowed only 5 hits while racking up 21 strikeouts.

Watland  is the second Otters player to earn the second Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honor this season.

Tim Holdgrafer was honored with the award May 23.

