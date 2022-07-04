Otters player named Frontier League pitcher of the week

Evansville Otters pitcher Justin Watland is on quite a roll.
The hurler was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for his most recent pitching performances. Watland is coming off two consecutive dominant starts for the Otters.
Watland earned wins while pitching extremely well in both of his last two starts against the Joliet Slammers and Gateway Grizzlies.
Watland dominated the Joliet Slammers on June 28, allowing just one hit in seven innings of shutout ball. He struck out 11 in that game.
He followed up that performance by pitching a complete game against Gateway. He struck out 10 batters in that game. For the week, Watland tossed 16 innings and allowed only 5 hits while racking up 21 strikeouts.
Watland is the second Otters player to earn the second Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honor this season.
Tim Holdgrafer was honored with the award May 23.