Otters rally to close out first half with sweep

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) – The Evansville Otters came from four runs down for a second straight night in a 7-4 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts Sunday evening.
With the win, Evansville completed their third sweep of the season and first since May.
The Otters used another big seventh inning to complete another comeback over the ThunderBolts. Trailing 4-2, Evansville plated five runs in the seventh.
Bryan Rosario started the inning with a walk. Noah Myers followed with a base hit and Kona Quiggle knocked home the first run on a single.
Ethan Skender then provided the game-winning swing, launching a ball to the right field wall for a two-RBI double to give the Otters the lead.
A Jeffrey Baez double down the left field line scored another run before a sacrifice fly capped the five run inning.
The Otters pitching staff dominated the ThunderBolts for much of Sunday evening. Evansville struck out a season high 17-batters and did not allow a hit over the last five innings.
Tyler Vail earned the winning decision, pitching two perfect innings while striking out five of six batters faced.
Windy City took an earlier 4-0 lead on two solo homers in the second and third inning followed by a two-run blast in the fourth.
Starter Zach Smith did not factor into the decision in five innings of work with eight strikeouts.
The Otters started their comeback in the fourth on a Dakota Phillips RBI base hit. Evansville added another run in the fifth, courtesy of a Skender double.
Leoni De La Cruz and Jake Polancic closed out the sweep for the Otters after Evansville took the lead. De La Cruz worked a perfect eighth inning.
Polancic earned his third save of the series and eighth of the year. He is now tied for the second-most saves in the Frontier League.
Skender led the Otters with three RBIs on two doubles. Baez and Myers both notched multi-hit days.
The Otters mashed 34 runs in the series with 14 doubles. At the Frontier League All-Star Break, Evansville is 3.5 games back of first place in the West Division in third place.
Evansville will send six players - Dakota Phillips, Noah Myers, Jeffrey Baez, Jomar Reyes, Tim Holdgrafer and Leoni De La Cruz - to Crestwood, Illinois for the Frontier League All-Star Game. The game will be televised on FloSports with first pitch slated for 6:30 PM CT on Wednesday, July 12th.
Otters rally to close out first half with sweep
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) – The Evansville Otters came from four runs down for a second straight night in a 7-4 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts Sunday evening.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device