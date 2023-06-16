 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Otters ride hot pitching to series-opening win over Gateway

  • Updated
  • 0
Season Ticket Packs On Sale for 2022 Evansville Otters Season

Evansville, IN (WEVV). – Jhon Vargas worked a perfect game into the fifth inning to lead the Evansville Otters past the first place Gateway Grizzlies 6-1 Friday night at Bosse Field.

Facing the top batting average and runs per game offense in the Frontier League, Vargas struck out 10 Grizzlies over seven innings allowing just two singles and one run.

The righty pitcher retired the first 14 batters of the game and worked a no-hitter into the sixth inning. His 10 strikeouts tied the most for any Otters’ pitcher this year and is Vargas’ professional career high.

A native of the Dominican Republic now residing in Southern California, Vargas earned his third win of the season and fourth quality start of the year.

Kevin Davis finished the job from the mound, working a perfect final two innings. Evansville held Gateway to just two hits, the team's lowest total of the season.

Evansville’s offense was all about two out runs as all six Otters runs scored with two outs.

The Otters struck first in the fourth inning with consecutive two out knocks by Jomar Reyes and Ethan Skender before Bryan Rosario poked an RBI hit up the middle.

Dakota Phillips padded the lead with two outs in the fifth, launching a three run home run 393 feet over the right field patio.

The Otters added further insurance in the eighth courtesy of a Jeffrey Baez base hit, Phillips walk and a Reyes double to bring them both home. All three Otters reached with two outs.

Reyes extended his hit streak to nine games with two hits Friday night. Phillips finished the evening with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

The Otters move to just a half game back of Gateway and Schaumburg for first place in the Frontier League West.

Game two of the series between Evansville and Gateway is Saturday night at 6:35 pm CT first pitch from Bosse Field.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you