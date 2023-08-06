EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - The Evansville Otters hit three home runs and completed a sweep of the Schaumburg Boomers in a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.
Josh Broughton, Austin Bost, and Kona Quiggle all hit solo home runs to propel the Otters past the Boomers, while Evansville pitching held Schaumburg to just three hits.
Starter Braden Scott mowed down the Boomers to earn his second win of the season. He allowed just three hits with four strikeouts over six innings.
Scott worked four in-order innings. He allowed just one baserunner after Schaumburg’s two-run second inning.
Evansville trailed 2-0 entering the fourth inning. Broughton launched a ball to left, cutting the Schaumburg lead in half on the solo homer.
Bost tied the game in the fifth with another solo home run over the left field wall for his second home run in his first week as a professional.
Quiggle then put the Otters in front with a towering blast to right to leadoff of the sixth inning.
The Otters scored for a fourth straight inning on a Dakota Phillips RBI hit in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Kevin Davis and Leoni De La Cruz each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Jake Polancic worked his 11th save of the season to close out the victory in the ninth inning. He leads the Frontier League West in saves.
Bryan Rosario stole his 41st base of the season and advanced his on-base streak to 20 games. The Otters earned their fourth sweep of the season and became the first team to sweep the Boomers in a three-game series this year.
Evansville will enjoy a Monday off-day before making a quick three game road trip to Chicago to face the Windy City ThunderBolts. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 PM CT from Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois.
Otters ride long ball rally to win
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - The Evansville Otters hit three home runs and completed a sweep of the Schaumburg Boomers in a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device