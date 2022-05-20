Otters ride long ball to edge Quebec in series opener

Solo home runs off the bats of J.R. Davis, Dakota Phillips, Zach Biermann and Elijah MacNamee were all the scoring the Evansville Otters would need, as they edged the Quebec Capitales 5-4 at Bosse Field Friday night in Frontier League action. It's the Otters fifth straight victory.
Biermann led the way for the Otters, who went deep twice, including hitting the game-winning roundtripper in the 7th.
The win improves Evansville's record to 5-2 on the season. They're back in action Saturday night in game two of their series with Quebec. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.