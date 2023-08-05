Otters stage mid-game rally to down Boomers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - The Evansville Otters scored six unanswered runs to rally from a four-run deficit and beat the Schaumburg Boomers 6-4 Saturday night at Bosse Field.
The Otters completed their third four-run comeback led by three hits by Ethan Skender. The Otters’ shortstop totaled three RBIs and hit the go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning.
Evansville scored four runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit. Austin Bost led off the inning with a base hit and Noah Myers reached on a bunt single.
Skender then doubled to right, scoring both runners to cut the lead in half.
Jeffrey Baez grounded into a fielder’s choice in which the Boomers made two throwing errors, scoring Skender and sending Baez all the way around the bases to score the tying run.
Skender launched the go-ahead solo homer to left in the seventh inning and a Josh Broughton hit added an insurance run in the eighth inning.
The Otters’ bullpen shutdown the Boomers bats, allowing just one baserunner over the last four innings. James Krick pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and Jon Beymer tossed two perfect innings to earn his second save of the season.
Schaumburg plated two runs in the first inning on a two-run homer. The Boomers added a run on an RBI double in the third. A wild pitch scored the last Boomers’ run in the fifth giving them a 4-0 lead.
Justin Watland started on the mound, scattering seven hits over five innings with six strikeouts.
Skender moved his on-base streak to 12 games while Broughton, Phillips and Justin Felix all recorded two-hit days.
Evansville goes for the sweep of Schaumburg on Sunday afternoon with a 12:35 PM CT first pitch.
