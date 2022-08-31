Otters stumble to third straight loss, as playoff race heats up

The Evansville Otters left three men stranded at third base Wednesday night, dropping the contest 3-2 to the Washington Wild Things.
The Otters grabbed the lead in the contest with a sacrifice fly RBI from Dakota Phillips in the first inning.
Washington struck back quickly, loading the bases with two outs. Cam Balego brought in the tying run but as a second attempted to score, Elijah MacNamee's throw home from right field was good enough for out three.
From there, the pitchers took over, pitching scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth.
In the home half of the fifth, the Wild Things took the lead with a two-run home run from Anthony Brocato.
In the sixth, Evansville tried to work at the deficit, kicking off the inning with a Zach Biermann triple. Two batters later, Andy Armstrong's fielder's choice groundout was enough to bring home Biermann, bringing the Otters within one.
Evansville was retired in order in the seventh and eighth and a base running error in the ninth took their only chance of a comeback away.
Washington held on to a 3-2 win, being the winning pitching performance of Rob Whalen, who gave up two runs on seven hits in six full innings. The tough luck loss fell to Ryan O'Reilly, who allowed three runs on six hits in five innings. Lukas Young grabbed his 20th save of the season in the ninth.
J.R. Davis and Brody Tanksley each had multi-hit outings for the Otters, both with a pair of singles.
The series concludes on Thursday, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch from Wild Things Park.