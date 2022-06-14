Otters, superfan form lasting bond

In sports, we always talk about a team and it's fans being like a family. However, nowhere is that more true than with the Evansville Otters and their biggest cheerleader.
"He is Otters Super Fan One, there's no doubt about that," says Evansville Otters manager Andy McCauley.
"Ever since I got here, last year, he's just been cheering for us every single day," says Evansville Otters infielder J.R. Davis.
"He's a big part of this program," says Evansville Otters outfielder Elijah MacNamee. "He fits in with us."
Every team has it's super fans, some of the loyalest even have nicknames. However, the Evansville Otters top cheerleader is known simply as Nick. Nick Drake has been more than just another face in the crowd, he's been the voice of the crowd at Bosse Field for the past decade.
"I decided why not support a team that's a local team, because I don't do the big sports", says Otters Superfan Nick Drake, "I decided why not do the Evansville Otters, because they're my favorite team to watch."
"He started coming, kind of floating around where he would sit," says Nick's mother Leighann Drake. "He sat up in the very corner, top right, waving a little flag, cheering, hollering. The Otters were noticing and told him "hey, we like what you do". So left season tickets. He didn't want to miss a game. Sat down a little closer and that same year he ended up sitting right next to the dugout."
And from there a bond grew between Nick, his family and the Otters players.
"The energy is always there," says Davis. "When we're down, say we're losing a game, or we're winning, he's the same. Even keel. It's pretty dope to have that energy out there every day, especially on days when we don't have it, he just brings it. He just bring the juice."
"Oh it's awesome, I mean, he brings the energy every single day," says Evansville Otters catcher Dakota Phillips. "No matter the situation, weather, these stands are packed or they're empty. He's always here for us, pumping us up. giving us energy."
"It's his enthusiasm," says McCauley. "I mean from the first pitch to the last out, you can count on Nick being into the game, cheering us on. Always positive, never negative for the other team. It's a lesson to be learned for the younger guys coming through here too, that there's worse jobs in the world than what we have right here."
And Nick's fandom expands far beyond the cozy confines of Bosse Field.
"We do try to get to most of games away," says Leighann Drake. "He's right down there on that front row, cheering them all on. They all nuck-bump and high-five and wave and they're so glad to see him."
"We'll see Nick on the road," says McCauley. "We never know when he's showing up. He just shows up. Florence, Gateway, River City, when they were in the league. We've even seen him up in Normal. Nick's on of us and you never know when Nick's going to show up, but when he does, you know he's got the energy."
However, the enthusiasm is not a one way street. Born with several health problems, Nick has struggled for all of his 28 years, but the team has been there for him as well.
"Nick has been through a lot in his lifetime", says Leighann Drake, "from birth, all the way. Not a lot of smiles out of him. Hospitals, doctors, you name it. Since he's been doing the Otters, smiles. It makes my heart smile. Just to look at him and see, the smiling and what it brings to him is amazing. We see more smiles than we ever have."
This past winter, Nick needed "his brother Otters" to rally around him, after a recent health scare caused him to lose 50 pounds, landing him back in the hospital.
"He's been just so down and out in there, and little texts I read from them, it's just amazing," says Leighann Drake. "It lifts his spirits. It lets him know that, yes, I've got to keep fighting. I've got brother out there. It makes a parent feel really, really good."
"I know he went through a little health problem when we were gone, but he looks great," says MacNamee. "I know when we showed up, he was all smiles, he couldn't even talk. When you have someone who's like that, man, we'll do anything for him. He brings smiles to our faces, and he's always supporting us, so we're always going to have his back, no matter what."