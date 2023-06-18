EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV). – The Evansville Otters rode red-hot pitching and the long ball to put the wraps on a weekend series win over first place Gateway, taking the rubber match at Bosse Field Sunday night, 4-1.
Parker Brahms earned his first win of the season, holding Gateway to just one run on three hits over six innings.
Kevin Davis and Jon Beymer continued the pitching dominance, closing out the series win.
Davis worked an inning and a third scoreless. Beymer found the last out of the eighth before earning his first professional save in the ninth.
Offensively, the Otters used the long ball. George Callil hit his second home run of the season in the third inning to give Evansville a 1-0 lead.
After a fourth inning Gateway homer, the Otters’ Ethan Skender responded with a solo blast off the second row of billboards in left field to retake the lead.
Evansville found insurance in the sixth on a Jomar Reyes RBI double down the left field line. The Otters added one more in the eighth as Kona Quiggle knocked a triple that bounced off the Grizzlies right fielders’ glove. Quiggle scored the Otters final run on a passed ball.
Evansville held Gateway, the top scoring offense in the Frontier League, to a season low six total runs over the three game series.
Reyes’ double extended his hit streak to 11 games, tied for the second longest streak of any Otter this season. Jeffrey Baez had his team leading 11th multi-hit game of the season.
After a scheduled Monday off day, Evansville continues the homestand opening up a three-game series against the Frontier League East first place Sussex County Miners on Tuesday
Otters use long ball, great pitching to take series
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV). – The Evansville Otters rode red-hot pitching and the long ball to put the wraps on a weekend series win over first place Gateway, taking the rubber match at Bosse Field Sunday night, 4-1.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device