OVC releases USI men's basketball conference schedule

The Ohio Valley Conference released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The USI men's basketball team opens its OVC membership at home against Southeast Missouri on Thursday December 29. University of Evansville hall of famer Marty Simmons and Eastern Illinois plays host to Southern Indiana on New Year's Eve, then he comes back to the Pocket City with his Panthers squad to face the Screaming Eagles January 26.
Here's a look at the rest of the Screaming Eagles schedule.
Thursday, December 29
Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana
Saturday, December 31
Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois
Thursday, January 5
Southern Indiana at Morehead State
Saturday, January 7
SIUE at Southern Indiana
Thursday, January 12
Little Rock at Southern Indiana
Saturday, January 14
UT Martin at Southern Indiana
Thursday, January 19
Southern Indiana at Lindenwood
Saturday, January 21
Southern Indiana at SIUE
Thursday, January 26
Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana
Saturday, January 28
Southern Indiana at UT Martin
Thursday, February 2
Tennessee State at Southern Indiana
Saturday, February 4
Morehead State at Southern Indiana
Thursday, February 9
Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, February 11
Lindenwood at Southern Indiana
Thursday, February 16
Southern Indiana at Little Rock
Saturday, February 18
Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, February 23
Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana
Saturday, February 25
Southern Indiana at Tennessee State