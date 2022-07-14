 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OVC releases USI men's basketball conference schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
USI Men Fall to Cedarville for First Loss of Season

The Ohio Valley Conference released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The USI men's basketball team opens its OVC membership at home against Southeast Missouri on Thursday December 29. University of Evansville hall of famer Marty Simmons and Eastern Illinois plays host to Southern Indiana on New Year's Eve, then he comes back to the Pocket City with his Panthers squad to face the Screaming Eagles January 26.

Here's a look at the rest of the Screaming Eagles schedule.

Thursday, December 29

Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana

Saturday, December 31

Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois

Thursday, January 5

Southern Indiana at Morehead State

Saturday, January 7

SIUE at Southern Indiana

Thursday, January 12

Little Rock at Southern Indiana

Saturday, January 14

UT Martin at Southern Indiana

Thursday, January 19

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood

Saturday, January 21

Southern Indiana at SIUE

Thursday, January 26

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana

Saturday, January 28

Southern Indiana at UT Martin

Thursday, February 2

Tennessee State at Southern Indiana

Saturday, February 4

Morehead State at Southern Indiana

Thursday, February 9

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, February 11

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana

Thursday, February 16

Southern Indiana at Little Rock

Saturday, February 18

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, February 23

Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana

Saturday, February 25

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State

Recommended for you