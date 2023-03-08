Owensboro Catholic advances to girls Elite Eight

Owensboro Catholic rode a barrage of three-pointers to take a hard-fought 54-51 decision over Bowling Green in the Kentucky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16's Wednesday morning at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Sophomore guard Karmin Riley led the way for the Aces with a 16-point, five assist performance. Hailee Johnson chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds. Katie Riney added eight points.
The Lady Aces fired an impressive a 9-of-17 effort from 3-point range, while shooting 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Up next for Owensboro Catholic is an Elite Eight showdown with the top ranked team in the state, Sacred Heart, Friday morning at 10 am central time back at Rupp Arena in Lexington.