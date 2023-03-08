 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Meyers Dam, and Shawneetown.

.The Ohio River is in the midst of cresting. Minor flooding will end
by or before early this weekend.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Owensboro Catholic advances to girls Elite Eight

  • 0
owensboro catholic
Joe Downs

Owensboro Catholic rode a barrage of three-pointers to take a hard-fought 54-51 decision over Bowling Green in the Kentucky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16's Wednesday morning at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Sophomore guard Karmin Riley led the way for the Aces with a 16-point, five assist performance. Hailee Johnson chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds. Katie Riney added eight points.

The Lady Aces fired an impressive a 9-of-17 effort from 3-point range, while shooting 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Up next for Owensboro Catholic is an Elite Eight showdown with the top ranked team in the state, Sacred Heart, Friday morning at 10 am central time back at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you